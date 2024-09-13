Boil Water Advisory for Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Opelousas following a water main break on Thursday, officials said.

The advisory comes after a contractor struck a 12-inch water main near Heather Drive and the I-49 South Service Road, leading to a significant drop in water pressure and discolored water throughout the city, according to a press release from the city.

Crews are currently on site to assess and repair the damage. City officials have urged residents to conserve water while repairs are underway and advised that the boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents are instructed to disinfect their water by bringing it to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it, including for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

The advisory will be lifted once the Louisiana Department of Health confirms that water samples from the supply system are safe. For now, citizens are encouraged to follow these precautions until notified otherwise.

For updates, residents can contact the City of Opelousas at (337) 948-2520.