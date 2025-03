ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The boil advisory put into place Thursday for the St. Landry Parish Waterworks District No. 2 (Rural) has been lifted.

This advisory affected customers on Chris Road, Domengeaux Road, Rue Destin, Credeur Road, Clarence Cormier Road, Boss Road, Ponderosa, Higginbotham and at 115, 145, 167 and 181 Boagni Road.

Customers living in these areas may return to normal water usage.