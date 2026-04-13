Beloved Port Barre school employee found shot to death; deputies searching for stolen truck

WASHINGTON, La. — A St. Landry Parish school is mourning the loss of a beloved school employee after deputies say he was found shot to death in his yard last week.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 65-year-old Henry J. Durio, a janitor at Port Barre Elementary School.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Durio was discovered by family members around noon at his home on Pile Ridge Road in Washington. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times. His death has been ruled a homicide.

At Port Barre Elementary, staff and students are remembering Durio as a kind and dependable presence. Black ribbons now hang on doors throughout the school in his honor, and his photo has been placed at the entrance.

“Mr. Henry was always quick to smile, quick to joke, or help with anything,” said Assistant Principal Ashley Hargroder.

School staff say they became concerned when Durio did not show up for work the day he was found.

“When he didn’t show up, we immediately knew something wasn’t right. He was always here,” Hargroder said.

As the investigation continues, deputies say Durio’s truck was also stolen the same day his body was discovered.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with Louisiana license plate Z946646. The vehicle was taken from Durio’s home in the 800 block of Pile Ridge Road in the Port Barre/Washington area and is believed to be connected to the homicide.

Courtesy SLPSO

The truck has been entered into a nationwide license plate reader database as detectives work to identify a suspect and determine a motive.

“Our detectives are working very hard to find a motive and who could have done this,” Guidroz said.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the case or the truck's location is urged to contact law enforcement.

