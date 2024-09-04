Beau Chene school news will show diversity

Beau Chene High School’s media class, though relatively new, has already begun to make waves in the school community. Launched in December of last year, the class introduced a daily news show titled “The Gator Chomp Daily.”

This innovative program gives students a platform to share school news and explore various topics of interest, engaging both students and faculty alike.

The media class is led by Chad Vidrine, who doubles as the school’s soccer coach. Interestingly, the origins of the show’s current dynamic team lie within Vidrine’s soccer squad.

“We had a lot of my soccer players that are mostly Hispanic and speak Spanish very well,” Vidrine shared. “They have been a part of the program, so we just asked them to join.”

The inclusion of these bilingual students has led to the development of a Spanish-language version of the show, an exciting project still under wraps for the broader school community. The creative process behind this newscast mirrors that of its English counterpart, with students and faculty working closely together to produce content that resonates with viewers.

Robert Calidonio, a student involved in the show, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaborative nature of the project.

“It’s fun that they participate in the videos,” Calidonio said. “It helps because we can continue to be creative with them.”

For some students, this experience is more than just a school activity; it’s a potential career path. Eloy Ramirez, another student in the program, mentioned the influence of family members already in the media industry.

“She is an example,” said Ramirez. “She gives me an open path to seek those opportunities for myself.”

The students involved in “The Gator Chomp Daily” are optimistic about the future of the show, particularly as it continues to highlight and celebrate Hispanic heritage, which is increasingly prevalent in their community. Jonathan Mencia, another student participant, shared his hopes for the program’s growth.

“I think this can be big,” Mencia said. “Hopefully, we can get our own studio started one day.”