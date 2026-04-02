Autism Awareness Month kicks off in Opelousas with community event

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. (KATC) — Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month began in Opelousas with a vibrant show of support as families and community members gathered along East Landry Street outside Doran and Cawthorne Wednesday morning.

Drivers honked their horns while participants waved signs and shouted words of appreciation, creating a high-energy atmosphere aimed at spreading awareness and acceptance for individuals living with autism.

“We are out here today because it’s the first day of Autism Awareness Month,” said organizer Melissa Hall.

Hall, a mother of a child with autism, said the goal is to help the community better understand and acknowledge those living with the condition.

“You can light it up blue or you can light it up red,” Hall said. “We just want them to be acknowledged.”

For Hall, the mission is deeply personal. Her 23-year-old son, Ke'Shaun, who is an artist, has autism and inspired her to start the initiative more than a decade ago.

“Ke' Shaun is the reason why I started this,” she said.

What began 12 years ago has since grown into an annual Autism Family and Friends Fun Day, drawing support from across the community and even neighboring states.

Hall said she organizes the event each year on her own, working to secure donations and provide activities for families.

“I hustle to make sure they have everything—the fun jump, the bubble bus, the petting zoo,” she said.

Supporters say the event is not only about raising awareness but also about building a sense of community.

“I love seeing moms embrace it,” said Harly Stewart, a mother of two daughters with autism.

Stewart, who donated to support the effort, said events like this help families feel less alone.

“Every little bit helps—a mom, a dad, someone out there—it’s tough,” she said.

Hall, who is also a breast cancer survivor, said she remains committed to continuing the event and its message.

“As long as I have breath in my body, I will keep doing it,” she said.

Organizers say the focus has shifted over the years from awareness to acceptance.

“We’ve been spreading awareness for years—now we’re spreading acceptance,” Hall said. “We want our loved ones to be accepted.”'

Family Fun Day will take place April 25th at 346 West Bellevue Street, in Opelousas from 1 to 5pm.