At 23, St. Landry Parish Deputy named Officer of the Year, overcoming obstacles to serve her community

ST. LANDRY PARISH — As communities recognize Women's History Month, a 23-year-old deputy in St. Landry Parish is being honored for her dedication to law enforcement and service to her community.

Deputy Rayvin Chenevert, has been named Officer of the Year at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, marking a major milestone early in her career.

Chenevert said her path into law enforcement began at a young age.

“I had a lot to learn… I had a lot of mistakes to make,” she said. “And I had to prove to myself that I could do it.”

She started her career at 19 years old, first working inside the jail at the Point Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office before transitioning to patrol with the New Roads Police Department.

Chenevert said the journey was not without challenges, including personal and physical obstacles.

“I was 240 pounds when I started,” she said.

While working patrol, Chenevert continued her duties but then learned she was pregnant with a baby boy.

“I worked on the road up until I was nine months pregnant,” she said. “I was carrying my baby and still dragging grown men saying hey don't do that."

After giving birth to her son and recommitting to her fitness goals, Chenevert joined the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, where she said the transition came with its own hurdles.

“The process was hard… I felt like a newcomer,” she said.

Since then, Chenevert has built a reputation for her work ethic—handling cases, making arrests, and volunteering for extra shifts. She said one moment that stands out involved helping someone in crisis.

“I remember responding to a domestic call, and this lady didn’t want to be here anymore,” she said. “But I spoke to her, and she hugged me. I’ll never forget that.”

Chenevert said her motivation remains rooted in helping others.

“I just love helping people,” she said.

Now five years into her law enforcement career, Chenevert said she is proud of her growth and remains focused on continuing to serve.

“To see where I started to where I am now, I’m proud of myself,” she said. “I’ve grown as a deputy, and I’m still growing for my team and my community.”

She added that she believes she is exactly where she is meant to be.

“This is my calling… this is where God wants me to be,” Chenevert said.

Chenevert also credits her grandfather, who worked in law enforcement, for inspiring her career path.

