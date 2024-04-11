Two separate EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La. — After severe weather rumbled through St. Landry Parish Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) surveyed the area to determine if a possible tornado touched down.

A press conference was held Thursday afternoon at the Parish courthouse to brief the media. NWS confirmed there were two EF-1 tornadoes that touched in St. Landry Parish.

KATC's Paris Flannigan will have those details at 5 and 6 p.m.

