Arrest made in Opelousas drive-by shooting

OPELOUSAS, La. — Law enforcement officials have arrested 23-year-old Sazbor Veal, a resident of Opelousas, in connection with the shooting incident that occurred Monday on Judson Walsh Drive and I-49.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, Veal has been booked on the following charges:



Three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Assault by Drive-By Shooting

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Illegal Use of Weapon and Dangerous Instrumentalities

Possession of a Machine Gun

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

"This arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident," said Public Information Officer Joe Anderson. "However, it is important to note that this is still an active investigation, and law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to gather evidence and ensure that all individuals involved in the incident are brought to justice."

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

Further updates will be provided as more details are released.