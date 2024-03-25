Opelousas investigating shooting, asking residents to avoid the area

OPELOUSAS, La. — Police are asking residents to avoid the intersection of I-49 and Judson Walsh Drive following a Monday shooting.

The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) received a report of a gunfire exchange between two vehicles at the intersection of I-49 and Judson Walsh Dr. One person was injured in the incident. Opelousas High School was placed on lockdown in response to the situation, according to a spokesperson for OPD.

Officers responded to the scene, and the area has been secured.

At this time, OPD urges residents to remain indoors and avoid the area surrounding I-49 and Judson Walsh Dr. until further notice. Additional updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

The Opelousas Police Department is coordinating with local authorities to investigate the incident, the spokesperson stated. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department immediately.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is urged to contact the OPD at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

