Another musician lost: Goldman Thibodeaux has died

Acadiana has lost another beloved musician; Joseph Goldman Thibodeaux, a leader of the Lawtell Playboys, has died.

Services are set for this weekend: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Joseph Goldman Thibodeaux, on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mallet. Burial will follow in the St. Ann's Cemetery in Mallett.

A visitation will be held in the St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mallett on Saturday February 22, 2025 from 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass. A Rosary will be Prayed at 9:00 a.m. in church.

Here's the bio that Noveau Electric Records has posted about him:

Thibodeaux first began playing with his brother-in-law’s band at age 14, and in 1966 he began sitting in with the Lawtell Playboys along with Delton Broussard and Calvin Carriere. The band was originally started in 1946 when brothers Bébé and Eraste Carriere combined their talents to form The Lawtell Playboys. Bébé, known as the “King of the Zydeco Fiddle”, made his first fiddle from a cigar box and a broken window screen, and played alongside his brother Eraste, on accordion, for many years. Over time, Eraste passed the accordion position on to Delton Broussard, and Bébé passed the position of fiddle player to Eraste's son, Calvin Carriere. Goldman learned to play accordion in his 50's, following a heart attack. Calvin (Goldman's cousin) and Delton played with him often to help him learn. When Delton became ill, he passed the accordion position to Goldman. Calvin and Goldman played for several years before recording their first cd in 2001 titled 'Les Miseres dans le Coeur'. Just before Calvin died, he asked Goldman to take over the band and continue using the name “Lawtell Playboys”.

One of the last living musicians to practice traditional Creole music -- often referred to as “La La” music -- much of Goldman’s inspiration comes from seeing Amédé Ardoin play at a house dance in the Lawtell area. Perched up in a tree as the now-legendary Grandfather of Zydeco arrived on horseback from another dance 20 miles away, Goldman was thrilled when Ardoin offered to let the young boy carry his accordion to the house for him. Goldman watched every second of Amédé’s performance intently, an experience that inspires him to this day. Thibodeaux is likely the last living person to have seen the great Amédé Ardoin play a house dance.

As a champion of Creole culture, Goldman has been inducted by the Acadian Museum into the Order of Living Legends and received a Folklife Heritage Award from Louisiana Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne. In 2015, he was featured at the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities Bright Lights Literacy Awards. He has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for the last 20 years straight, and was asked to return in 2020; his plan was to release La Danse à St. Ann’s in conjunction with that appearance. When the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thibodeaux chose to release the album anyway to offer his fans and music lovers internationally something to keep their spirits up in these trying times.

Here's his obituary:

Joseph, a talented carpenter and beloved musician, passed away peacefully at his home in Opelousas on February 17, 2025, at the age of 92. Born on August 5, 1932, in Church Point, Louisiana, Joseph lived a life filled with love and musical passion, leaving behind cherished memories for his family and friends.

A loving family man, Joseph was known for his deep affection for those he held dear. He dedicated much of his life to his family, ensuring they felt the warmth of his love and support at every opportunity. His memory will forever be enriched by the presence of his children, Charles Thibodeaux of Lafayette, and Dana Thibodeaux of Opelousas, along with his grandchildren, Taylor J., Miles, Hailey, Trent, and Brock Thibodeaux.

Joseph's career as a carpenter was marked by skill and dedication, showcasing his strong work ethic and craftsmanship. Beyond his professional pursuits, he had an immense passion for music, which became a significant part of his identity. Joseph was a proud leader in the Lawtell Playboys, bringing joy to many through his accordion playing. He participated in the Jazz Fest in New Orleans for an impressive 20 years and showcased his talents at the Tennessee Williams Festival, receiving a nomination for a Grammy at one point—a testament to his remarkable contribution to the music community.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Joseph enjoyed hobbies such as gardening and farming, finding solace in nurturing the land and watching it flourish. His spirit of creativity and involvement in these activities further illustrated his love for life and the world around him.

Joseph is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Theresa Leday Thibodeaux, his parents, Anatole and Josephine Carriere Thibodeaux, and his grandparents, Thodele and Marie Thibodeaux, and Lucius and Frances Carriere. He also mourns the loss of his brothers, Winston, Howard, Warren, Anatole Jr., Archie, Nelson, and Anthony Thibodeaux, along with his sisters, Mary MaCarthy, Helen Frilot, Beatrice DuRosseau, and Oca Prudhomme.

As we remember Joseph Goldman Thibodeaux, we celebrate a life filled with music, love, and family bonds that will resonate in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who carry forward his memory.