Animal Shelters, Farmers Prepare for Cold Weather

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — As winter weather approaches, animal shelters and farmers in St. Landry Parish are preparing for freezing temperatures, taking extra precautions to keep animals safe and warm.

At the St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter, staff are busy moving dogs from outdoor kennels to indoor spaces to protect them from the cold. The shelter houses about 50 dogs, and Director Lynn Bourque says they’ve been preparing for this cold snap for weeks.

“We’ve been practicing here for the last few weeks because we had a lot of cold weather,” Bourque said. “We moved the dogs from the outside kennels to the limited indoor kennels.”

To keep the animals warm, the shelter is using a combination of tarps, propane heaters, and straw to create a comfortable environment for the dogs. Bourque explained that tarps are wrapped around the buildings to block the wind, while the heaters, typically used for hunting, help maintain a warmer temperature.

The preparations aren’t limited to shelters. Local farmers, like goat farmer Bridgette Stelly, are also taking extra steps to protect their herds from the cold. Stelly, who runs Jabri dairy goat farm in St.Landry Parish, is particularly concerned about her pregnant goats.

"We use tarps to block the wind. It may not be beautiful, but it works," Stelly said, as she tended to her herd.

Stelly’s farm features an open-ended barn that keeps the goats dry and protected from the elements. Staying dry is key, she says, because it helps keep the animals warm.

“We also have a water heater. When the water reaches 37 degrees or below, the heater kicks in and prevents it from freezing,” Stelly said.

In addition to these measures, Stelly uses insulated, waterproof jackets for her baby goats and fireproof heating lamps to keep the area for pregnant goats warm. These precautions help ensure the animals are comfortable and safe, even as temperatures dip.

As the cold weather sets in, both the shelter and the farm are working tirelessly to keep the animals snug and protected from the harsh conditions.

As for keeping your pets warm this season, experts suggest several simple steps to protect animals from the cold. According to Bourque, if possible, bring your pet indoors during cold weather. If that’s not an option, ensure they have shelter that blocks the wind like a laundry or utility room.

“If you can, bring your pet in or put them in a kennel or shelter that blocks the wind. Use heat lamps, straw, or hay to keep them warm. Whatever you do, do not surrender your animals or give up on them,” Bourque advised.

If you would like more information on adopting Sophie, the cute 8 week old puppy in my story you can call the St.Landry Parish animal shelter at 337-948-6184.