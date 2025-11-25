Ambulance seen driving through active race at Evangeline Downs; Officials launch investigation

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A video circulating on social media is raising serious safety concerns at Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino, after it appears to show an ambulance driving onto the track during an active horse race.

The video shows eight jockeys racing down the track when an Acadian Ambulance suddenly enters their path. One jockey can be seen steering his horse away to avoid a possible collision.

KATC has not aired the video, as we must receive permission from the agency that created and owns the footage before it can be broadcast.

KATC has reached out to Acadian Ambulance and Evangeline Downs to learn how the vehicle entered the track during a live race and what safety procedures are in place.

Full Statement From Acadian Ambulance

Caitlin Russo, PR & Marketing Manager for Acadian Companies, provided the following statement:

“On Saturday, November 22, 2025, an Acadian Ambulance providing standby services at Evangeline Downs Race Track was traveling on the track to reposition. While the unit was on the track, a race was in progress. Fortunately, no people or animals were injured during this incident.

Acadian, working with Evangeline Downs officials, is investigating the circumstances of this incident and will use the information gathered to further strengthen clear and effective communication, as well as explicit protocols and procedures to ensure this type of incident does not occur in the future.”

— Caitlin Russo, PR & Marketing Manager, Acadian Companies

Full Statement From Evangeline Downs Racetrack & Casino

David Strow, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming Corporation, which operates Evangeline Downs, issued the following statement:

“We are committed to the safety of every jockey and equine athlete that races at our track. We are working closely with the ambulance company and the Louisiana Racing Commission to thoroughly investigate this incident.”— David Strow, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Boyd Gaming Corporation

More Information Requested

KATC also reached out to one of the jockeys involved in the race to get his perspective on the incident but has not yet received a response.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

