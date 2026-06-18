Alligator captured in Port Barre after predawn call; dog reported missing

ST. LANDRY PARISH — In South Louisiana, it’s not unusual to spot snakes, turtles or fish near the water. But early Wednesday, a Port Barre resident called police about a different kind of visitor: an alligator.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the call came in just before sunrise from a home where a woman reported an alligator in her yard. Officers found the animal nearby and estimated it measured about 6 1/2 feet long.

“The lady calls and said there’s an alligator in her yard,” Boudreaux said. “Well, we found it, and he’s about 6.5 ft, I guess.”

Video from the scene shows officers moving quickly to secure the reptile. Boudreaux said police located the alligator in a field, used a catch pole to pull it toward the road and worked together to restrain it.

“One of the officers got on top of him. Officer Lane got on top of him, held him down, and held his mouth down, and then I taped him up,” Boudreaux said.

Police said the alligator was removed from the area and released into a bayou.

But the call may have had a troubling twist. Boudreaux said the homeowner told officers one of her dogs was missing and suggested the alligator may have eaten it. There has been no confirmation that happened.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said alligators are opportunistic feeders and that sightings can increase this time of year.

“They’ll pretty much eat anything,” said Jeb Lincombs with Wildlife and Fisheries.

Lincombs said Louisiana is currently in the middle of alligator breeding season, and recent heavy rain events can also contribute to more gators showing up in neighborhoods as high water pushes them out of their usual habitat.

“The first thing you should do is keep a safe distance from it,” Lincombs said. “Obviously don’t harass alligators. You’re welcome to take pictures and view alligators from a safe distance, but do not approach it.”

Boudreaux echoed that advice, urging residents to stay alert and give wildlife space.

“If you see one, don’t get close to it,” he said.

