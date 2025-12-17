GRAND COTEAU, La. (KATC) — As part of KATC’s ongoing series highlighting local bakeries and holiday favorites, baker and owner at B Sweet Bakery in Grand Coteau, Abbie Michel, shared her recipe for ooey gooey cake — a popular dessert that she says flies off the bakery shelves all year-round, but especially during the Christmas season.

Acadiana's Holiday Favorites: Ooey Gooey Cake

“It’s one of our most requested cakes this time of year,” Michel said. “We bake at least a tray a day and sell out. It’s sweet, it’s comforting and it’s perfect for sharing with family.”

Her take on the dessert features a buttery pecan crust topped with a smooth cream cheese mixture that bakes into a soft, gooey center. Michel said the key is keeping the cake moist while allowing the top to brown slightly.

KATC News Owner and baker at B Sweet Bakery in Grand Coteau, Abby Michel, shows GMA anchor Taylor Toole how to bake her take on ooey gooey cake.

“You don’t want to overbake it,” she said. “That gooey texture in the middle is what makes it special.”

Michel said the recipe uses simple ingredients and is easy enough for home bakers to recreate for holiday gatherings.

“If you can mix, pour, and turn on an oven, you can make this cake,” she said.

Here's the recipe:

Bottom crust

Ingredients



2 1/4 cups flour

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup melted butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions



Preheat oven to 350 degrees, on convection bake if possible. Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Mix in eggs, melted butter, and vanilla until combined. Fold in pecans and press mixture into a greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

Top layer

Ingredients



8 ounces cream cheese

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar

Directions

