Acadiana meat markets see shipping surge ahead of Thanksgiving

ST. LANDRY PARISH — With Thanksgiving just days away, local meat markets are working around the clock to get holiday meals shipped to families across the country.

At Kartchner’s in Scott, stacks of meat line the back rooms as a full team hustles to prepare orders. Co-owner Logan Kartchner says this is the busiest time of the year for their shop.

“It’s very busy. It all starts at the beginning of November,” he said. Customers from across the U.S. are turning to Acadiana favorites to bring a taste of Louisiana to their holiday tables.

“We ship from California to Florida,” Logan said.“ They order stuffed turkey rolls, cornbread dressing, and casseroles.”Kartchner says it takes roughly 40 workers to keep up with the demand.

About 30 miles away, the same holiday rush is unfolding at Bourque’s in Port Barre. Owner Shannon Bourque says orders have been nonstop.

“The last couple of weeks have been hectic. We normally bring in extra people to help us out,” she said. Bourque’s has shipped so many holiday packages, the team has lost count.

“Omg, it’s too much to count. I just know we’ve shipped out pallets — and that’s a lot,” Shannon added. For anyone still hoping to place an order, Bourque recommends not waiting until the last minute.

“I say you should order two weeks before. Do not wait until the week of Thanksgiving.” Both shops say the goal is to make sure families—near or far—can still enjoy the flavors of home this holiday season.

How to Place an Order:

To place a shipping order, you can click here for Kartchner’s or here for Bourque’s Supermarket.

