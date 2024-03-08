A local non-profit looks to expand its efforts to provide meals to more students.

Eunice, La-Belly Buddies is a non-profit that feeds over 50 students at Glendale Elementary with a meal bag that provides enough food for the weekend. Now, they are looking to expand into Middle and High Schools. They hope to get local businesses, donors, and the community involved to sponsor students for a month or more.

It costs $4.00/week to feed one student. Katie Richard, the founder, says this is a critical need that must be addressed.

" I have heard heartbreaking stories. One student told me that they hadn't eaten since Friday, and they got that first breakfast Monday morning, so that's what we are trying to eliminate and avoid these situations and equip them with the food over the weekend," said Richard.

" We are trying to raise enough money to target the elementary schools first because these children are more at risk or are not able to get food for themselves," said Board President Chad Andrepont.

According to The United States Census Bureau, a 2022 survey report shows Louisiana has the third-highest poverty rate among six other states.

Belly Buddies will host a Color Fun Run on April 13th, Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. in Downtown Eunice.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code with a cell phone.

To learn more, you can visit their website here.

