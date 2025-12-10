A Fresh Slate: Dozens seek new beginnings at St. Landry expungement clinic

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Dozens of St. Landry Parish residents gathered at the Yambilee Building on Tuesday for a free expungement clinic designed to help people clear old criminal records and rebuild their lives.

Among those seeking a second chance was Kenneth Bob, who attended the event hoping to finally move past a decade-old marijuana charge.

“I got simple possession with the intent to distribute marijuana,” Bob said, explaining that although the charge is nearly 10 years old, its impact has followed him into adulthood.

“No one was hurt in my wrongdoings… I just made bad decisions because I was in survival mode,” he said.

Bob says his past charge has made finding steady work difficult.

“Nine out of ten jobs do background checks, and this will stop you from getting a job,” he said.

Now in the process of securing new employment, Bob says clearing his record would bring him closer to the fresh start he’s been hoping for.

“I just want a comfortable life… a fresh slate… and be a better person,” he said.

Helping Remove Barriers

The expungement clinic was hosted by Acadiana Legal Service Corporation (ALSC), which provides free legal help to low-income residents throughout the region.

Paralegal Chanara Pouncy, who worked directly with attendees, says expungements can open critical doors—especially for people facing employment or housing obstacles because of old, non-violent charges.

“People can be fully qualified, but that criminal record becomes a massive barrier,” Pouncy said. “It’s important we help move those barriers.”

Pouncy says the organization has helped expunge nearly 200 records this year alone, guiding residents through a process that is often confusing and expensive.

“This is something people really can’t do on their own, and it can become very costly,” she said.

For Bob, the assistance means more than legal paperwork.

“I’m hoping they’ll look at me for me… and give me a second chance as an older man to have a better life,” he said.

What Is Expungement?

According to the American Bar Association, to expunge something means to “erase or remove completely.”

ALSC notes that only non-violent offenses qualify for expungement through their program.

Residents can also access support through the Justice and Accountability Center, an ALSC partner organization offering services for people facing social and economic disparities.

Learn More

If you’re interested in learning more about the expungement process or determining whether you qualify, click here.