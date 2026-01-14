A facebook page born from loss now offers hope to survivors

ST. LANDRY PARISH — OPELOUSAS, La. — Behind a closed door inside her home, Kellie Henry has created a space where grief and healing meet.

Photos of her late daughter, Mareya Henry, cover the walls—painted in pink, purple, and blue. Personal items like Mareya’s shoes and hair pieces sit carefully placed, offering comfort during moments of loss.

“This is a place in my home when I’m really missing her,” Henry said. “When I need to feel her presence.”

Mareya was shot and killed in October in Opelousas. Police say Kera Vitatoe who was in a romantic relationship with Mareya, turned herself in and has since been indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

Henry describes her daughter as resilient, confident, and full of light.

“She was the light of the room,” Henry said.

While overwhelmed with grief, Henry says she found purpose through May Way—a Facebook group created to support survivors of domestic and dating violence.

“She was all about helping others,” Henry said. “This is how we keep her name alive.”

The group has already drawn nearly a thousand people sharing stories of abuse and survival. Henry hopes to turn May Way into a nonprofit and plans to host events on July 3rd—Mareya’s birthday.

“This gives people hope,” Henry said. “And it gives them a place to feel supported.”

Kera Vitatoe, who is accused in the shooting, is scheduled to have an arraignment on January 22 at the St. Landry Parish Jail Annex.