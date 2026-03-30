3rd Annual Belly Buddies Color Fun Run returns to Downtown Eunice

DOWNTOWN EUNICE, La. (KATC) — The 3rd Annual Belly Buddies Color Fun Run is coming to Downtown Eunice on Saturday, April 25, at 10 a.m. — celebrating 10 years of filling hungry bellies in the city.

All proceeds from the color fun run (which you are more than welcome to walk) benefit Belly Buddies, a non-profit working to give food to Eunice's most vulnerable students.

3rd Annual Belly Buddies Color Fun Run coming to Eunice

The run begins at Eunice City Hall before heading down Park Avenue and looping around Circle Park, where you'll be showered with colorful powder. After crossing the finish line, organizers say there will be a post-run dance party celebration with live music, a silent auction, and other donation opportunities for those interested.

There's still time to register here. For more information on Belly Buddies and events like this one, check out the non-profit's Facebook page.