39th World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off coming to Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KATC) — The annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off returns to Eunice for its 39th year on Saturday, March 28, from 10 am until 4 pm at the Northwest Pavilion on Samuel Drive.

You can sample étouffée from dozens of teams will be competing in amateur and professional categories. For vendors, there will also be a booth decorating contest.

39th World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off

Admission and parking is free, but parking is first come, first served.

Entertainment includes live music all day featuring Cajun Fire, Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, and Swampland Revival. There will also be a cook-off after party at Lakeview Park & Beach featuring a Dance at the Barn with Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns from 8 pm until 11 pm.

For more information, you can visit this website or the Eunice Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.