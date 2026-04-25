39th annual Etouffee festival wraps up in Arnaudville with food, music and family tradition

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ARNAUDVILLE, La. — The 39th annual Etouffee Festival wrapped up this weekend in Arnaudville, bringing together families, food and tradition in the heart of South Louisiana.

Crowds gathered as engines roared and pots of etouffee simmered, with organizers focused on entertaining, uniting and feeding the community.

“It’s a festival in South Louisiana — it’s a great time,” said Marcus Ruiz, one of the cooks. “People come out, have a great time, listen to some great music and have some good food. What else could you ask for?”

Ruiz is part of Brittani Usie’s team, which has been cooking at the festival for more than a decade. Usie said preparing etouffee each year is a labor of love.

“We love it,” Usie said. “It’s a labor of love and we enjoy it. It’s a good family time for me and my little family.”

The festival featured a variety of attractions, including a cook-off, live music and local vendors. Even visitors got a chance to take part in the experience.

One attendee said they spent the day enjoying festival activities — and, of course, a plate of etouffee.

“It’s just a really good time to have the community come together in one place,” another festivalgoer said.

According to Miss Etouffee Festival Queen Emma Bonin, the event serves a larger purpose beyond entertainment. Funds raised during the festival go back into St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church and the Little Flower School.

“We keep the festival going so we can do renovations and keep the Little Flower School open for community activities,” Bonin said.

For many, the festival is also about preserving tradition.

“My family has been coming here my whole life,” Hallie Quebedeaux said. “My dad played here, my family worked in the booth, my brother played in the band — it’s something that’s been passed down. Every year we come out to support the church and everyone else.”

Others say the welcoming atmosphere keeps them coming back.

“I love the culture — everyone is so friendly,” said Rebecca Broussard.

Organizers say planning for next year’s Etouffee Festival will begin soon.

