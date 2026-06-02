25-Year-old man killed in targeted shooting in Eunice, investigators say

ST. LANDRY PARISH — EUNICE, La. — Investigators are searching for answers after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Eunice.

The shooting happened on North Vivian Street, an area surrounded by homes, a church and a nearby school. According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of gunfire.

"There were numerous casings found, primarily from .223-caliber and 5.56-millimeter weapons," said Maj. Mark LeBlanc with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived, they found O'Brian Terry inside a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds. LeBlanc says police initiated CPR, but Terry did not survive.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Eunice Police Department and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities are working to determine who was responsible for the shooting and what led to the deadly encounter.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses in hopes of identifying suspects or uncovering additional evidence.

Authorities also believe more than one person may have been involved in the shooting.

"I don't know if you want to call it a drive-by shooting, but the shots were fired from a vehicle. In that sense, it was a drive-by shooting," LeBlanc said. "We believe it was a targeted act."

Residents in the neighborhood were reluctant to speak about the shooting. Several people declined to comment as the investigation continues.

Family members of Terry said he was kind, gentle, and loved by many.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or to submit an anonymous tip on the P3 app.

The investigation remains ongoing.

