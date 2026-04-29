23rd annual Take Back the Night event unites Opelousas community, uplifts survivors

ST. LANDRY PARISH (OPELOUSAS) — As Sexual Assault Awareness Month comes to a close, community members in Opelousas gathered Tuesday night for the 23rd annual Take Back the Night march and vigil, a long-standing tradition aimed at supporting survivors and raising awareness.

Organized by the Saint Landry-Evangeline Sexual Assault Center, the event brought together advocates, survivors and residents for a walk from Opelousas Junior High to the Saint Landry Parish Courthouse.

Participants marched through the streets with a shared message: survivors are not alone.

“This is our 23rd annual march and vigil, and I think the turnout is good,” one organizer said.

The evening began with a prayer, setting a reflective and unified tone for the event.

As attendees walked, many emphasized the importance of community and continued advocacy.

“For 25 years, Sexual Assault Awareness Month has united survivors, advocates and communities in a shared commitment to end sexual assault, abuse and harassment,” a speaker told the crowd.

Attendees said the event remains impactful year after year.

“It was wonderful—showing support and seeing everybody come together in unity,” one participant said. “It was love.”

Another attendee, who has participated multiple times, said the event continues to resonate.

“I’ve been here three years in a row,” they said. “It’s always impactful. It’s great to hear people’s stories and let them know they’re not walking alone.”

Kizzy Shelvin, a parish outreach coordinator who works closely with survivors, said the event is about encouraging compassion and understanding.

“Sometimes we try to cast people aside because they don’t look like us or sound like us, but we don’t know what a person has been through,” Shelvin said. “If we can be that missing piece of the puzzle to help someone heal, that’s what I’m taking forward.”

Organizers say the annual march continues to serve as both a show of solidarity and a call to action, reminding the community of the ongoing need for support, awareness and prevention.

• Hearts of Hope (Lafayette-based, serves multiple parishes)



24/7 crisis line: 337-233-7273

The primary sexual trauma center in Acadiana

• St. Landry–Evangeline Sexual Assault Center

Crisis line: 800-656-4673

Local office phone: 337-585-4673

Serves St. Landry and Evangeline parishes

Provides advocacy, crisis response, and survivor support

• Faith House of Acadiana



24/7 hotline: 1-888-411-1333

Serves multiple parishes including St. Landry, Evangeline, Lafayette, and Acadia

• Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault (LAFASA)

