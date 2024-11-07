2024 Cracklin Festival starts tonight in Port Barre

The Port Barre Cracklin Festival starts tonight with family night at the carnival, and the festivities continue through the weekend.

The festival started in 1985, and now serves as the main annual fundraiser for the Port Barre Lions Club. It is celebrated on the Veterans Memorial Park grounds.

There is a CLEAR BAG POLICY in effect for the festival and its events.

Here's the schedule:

Thursday, November 7, 2024

5:00 - 10:00 pm - Family Night - FREE ADMISSION

Buy a ride bracelet & ride the carnival rides for one price

Friday, November 8, 2024

5:00 pm - Opening Ceremonies (Festival Opens)

7:00-9:00 -Tommy G & Stormy Weather

9:30-11:30 - Louisiana Red

Saturday, November 9, 2024

10:00 am - Festival Opens & Parade begins down Saizan St.

11:30-1:30 -TJ Gautreaux & Louisiana Soul

2:00-4:00 - The 4 Horses

5:00-6:30 - Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin’ Cajuns

7:00-9:00 - Richard Lebouef

9:30-11:30 - 80’s Experience

Sunday, November 10, 2024

10:00 am - Festival Opens

11:00-12:30 - Robert Jardell & Pure Cajun

1:00-3:00 - Kevin Naquin & The Ossun Playboys

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. - Cracklin Cookoff Results & Awards

Reverse Drawing & Auction

Crowning of 2024 Miss, Teen, & Ms. Cracklin

4:00-6:00 - Three Thirty-Seven Band

For more details on the festival and events, visit the website here.