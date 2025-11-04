Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15-year-old arrested in Opelousas shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas Police arrested a 15-year-old in a Monday shooting near Lincoln and Plaisance Streets.

Investigators learned the teen and the victim agreed to meet in the area in relation to the purchase of a firearm accessory.

During the encounter, police said the victim entered the suspect's vehicle. Investigators believe there was a second person in that vehicle, whom they said placed the victim in a chokehold while the teen stole money from the victim's pocket.

Police said the victim was able to break free and run away but was struck twice by gunfire.

The 15-year-old was booked on two counts of attempted first degree murder.

