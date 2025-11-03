OPD looking for shooting suspect

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect in a shooting that left one person wounded early Monday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the area of Plaisance Street and Lincoln Street.

Officers in the area hear multiple gunshots and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Crime scene evidence, including spent casings, blood samples, and video surveillance from nearby crime cameras, has been collected to assist in identifying those responsible, police say.

Investigators are currently working to locate a white Chrysler van with chrome trimming, believed to be involved in the incident. We will have more updates as they become available.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this shooting — including the identity of the individuals who fled the area — to contact police immediately.

📞 Opelousas Police Department: (337) 948-2500

📞 St. Landry Crime Stoppers: (337) 948-TIPS (8477)

All callers may remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.