1,000 Turkeys Distributed in Opelousas Thanksgiving giveaway

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A steady line of cars wrapped through the Opelousas Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon as Louisiana State Representative Dustin Miller partnered with Walmart and Healthy Blue to give away 1,000 uncooked turkeys to St. Landry Parish families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The drive-thru distribution aimed to give residents enough time to season and prepare their holiday meals without added financial strain. Miller said the idea came together quickly once he reached out to the store. “Basically we out here trying to give back to the community and we wanted to do it ahead of time so people can go home, season their turkeys and have it ready so that they can cook it for Thanksgiving,” he said.

Miller noted that as soon as he contacted Walmart about the event, store leadership stepped up to help finalize plans and streamline logistics for the giveaway.

Travis Riggs, the store lead for the Opelousas location, said the partnership was an easy yes. “Anytime Walmart can give back to the community, especially this community we love that opportunity,” he said.

Volunteers and staff worked the line, loading turkeys into trunks and keeping traffic moving smoothly as families arrived throughout the afternoon. Organizers said the goal was simple: to make the holiday a little lighter for as many households as possible.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

