Zach Wilson shines in preseason game

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Zach Wilson threw for 145 yards and a touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' preseason opener, but Jacksonville scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to complete a 24-20 comeback victory.

Wilson, a former second overall pick of the New York Jets who has moved between several teams since entering the NFL, is competing for the Saints' third-string quarterback spot. He helped New Orleans build a 20-6 halftime lead before the Jaguars took over in the second half.

Wilson said the preseason game offered a reminder of what separates game action from practice.

"It was a lot of fun just getting back out on the field with the guys," Wilson said. "Playing real football, it's just different than practice for whatever reason. I feel like I have a pretty good grasp of the offense. I love the offense. I think they do such a good job with it. Any play these guys call, I feel like I have a good option of a good way to play it. So it gives me a lot more confidence out on the field."

New Orleans returns to preseason action Aug. 22 against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles.

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