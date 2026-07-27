Young coach makes professional debut with Lafayette Ballers

LAFAYETTE, La. — A new regime is taking shape for the Lafayette Ballers of the American Basketball Association, and the final days of tryouts at Carencro High School are being used to set a tone well before opening night.

Entering their second season, the Ballers are looking for the right fits ahead of an October tipoff, with a fresh coaching staff stressing effort, urgency and accountability from the start.

New head coach Raymond Murray has made his message simple: full effort, every time.

“100%, that’s meaning I’m gonna, you’re gonna give me all of you… you’re not gonna get on that court and give me half of you,” Murray said. “You’re gonna play your heart out. That’s the culture I’m bringing into the team.”

Murray said that expectation doesn’t change based on role or minutes whether players are fighting for a roster spot in tryouts or stepping onto the floor once the season begins.

Helping reinforce that standard is a new voice on the bench: Cody Delcambre, a 21-year-old assistant coach and kinesiology major headed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, making his coaching debut at the pro level.

Delcambre said he came in hoping to learn, but quickly earned the chance to be more hands-on.

“My expectations was to be just a coach that learned and just to pay attention,” Delcambre said. “But they let me be more hands-on… give me a place to earn my respect with everybody.”

Delcambre added he hopes his approach blends brotherhood and leadership with his passion for sports.

“I’m all about brotherhood. I’m all about leadership. I’m all about sports,” he said. “And I’d be a great coach if I could just put all those together.”

Murray said Delcambre’s discipline and work ethic are exactly what he wants in the program as the Ballers build toward Year 2.

“Coach, you know what I’m saying? He’s disciplined, he’s honest, and he’s hardworking,” Murray said. “That’s what I need on my team.”

With tryouts nearing the finish line, Murray said the message stays the same heading into October: play free, play hard and bring 100%.

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