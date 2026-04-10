WNBA approves expansion teams in Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia

The WNBA is expanding, with new teams set to begin play in Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors formally approved the expansion on Thursday.

Cleveland will begin play in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030. The additions will bring the league’s total number of teams to 18.

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The league said it selected the cities based on a variety of factors, including market viability and the potential to build strong local fan bases.

“This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said when the expansion was initially announced.

Meanwhile, the WNBA will celebrate its 30th season this year, which tips off May 8. Throughout the season, the league will recognize “those who built the WNBA.”

"As we step into this next dynamic era together, Season 30 is tracking to be our most memorable yet – celebrating both how far we’ve come while highlighting the limitless opportunities ahead as we continue to elevate women’s basketball to new heights.”