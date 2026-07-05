White House called FIFA’s Infantino to review Team USA’s Folarin Balogun’s red card, AP source says

The White House made a call to FIFA to ask Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun’s red card, according to a person familiar with the call who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

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The person did not have details to share about who specifically made the call and when.

Trump celebrated the red card reversal shortly after it was announced, posting on his social media network “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.