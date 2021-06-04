Western Oklahoma hands LSUE its first CWS loss, Bengals face elimination Friday

After outscoring opponents 31-9 through three games, LSUE found itself in a 6-0 hole in game one of the championship series with Western Oklahoma State that it couldn't dig out of.
The Pioneers beat LSUE 9-4.
This "best of three" series is really an extension of the two-loss elimination format. Both teams entered the championship unbeaten. Game two is Friday at 7 p.m.
LSUE advanced to the championship series after beating Kellogg Wednesday, notching head coach Jeff Willis's 900th win.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers