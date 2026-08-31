WCA sophomore DB Wayne Campbell III signs with KOK

LAFAYETTE, La. — Friday night lights are almost here, and Westminster Christian sophomore cornerback Wayne Campbell III is preparing for his first season at the varsity level.

Campbell has also added a new opportunity off the field, partnering with KOK through an NIL deal.

The partnership carries added significance for Campbell, who has been involved with Kappa League. Now, as he prepares to take the field for his first varsity season, Campbell said his focus is on making the most of his opportunity.

“I just feel like I gotta lock in mentally and take this opportunity, take my chance serious and just present myself accordingly,” Campbell said.

The NIL agreement also marks a milestone for Campbell, who said signing his name to an agreement for the first time made the moment especially meaningful.

Campbell enters the season with a simple mindset: show up, stay focused and make the most of his opportunity.

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