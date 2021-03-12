Virginia men's basketball team out of ACC Tourney following positive COVID-19 test

The Virginia men’s basketball team will be unable to continue its run in the ACC Tournament following a positive COVID-19 test, the conference confirmed Friday.

The top-seeded Cavaliers were slated to take on Georgia Tech in the tournament semifinals on Friday. However, that game has been canceled, and the Yellow Jackets will advance to the tournament finals.

Virginia played on Thursday night, defeating eighth-seeded Syracuse on a last-second buzzer-beater to stay alive in the ACC Tournament.

Despite the disqualification, the Cavaliers are a virtual lock to make the NCAA Tournament, which begins next week. They’re currently ranked No. 16 in the country by the Associated Press.

Virginia won the NCAA National Championship in 2019 — the last year the tournament was played.

Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament final and will play either Florida State or North Carolina.

Virginia is the second team to be removed from the ACC Tournament in as many days following a positive COVID-19 test. On Thursday, Duke canceled its quarterfinal game against Florida State after a member of the team tested positive for the virus. Duke athletic director Kevin White has since said that the positive test had ended the team's season.

The Blue Devils will not be competing in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

