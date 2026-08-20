Vinnie Bullara leads Kaplan football

KAPLAN, La. — Proverbs 27:17 says, "As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another." That verse is the foundation new Kaplan football head coach Vinnie Bullara is building on in his first season with the Pirates.

Kaplan finished 7-5 last season. Bullara arrives from Sulphur with three decades of experience coaching the game, including stops at St. Thomas More and Westminster Christian Academy. He is leaning on principles of faith and discipline as he takes over the program.

Bullara said the bond his players developed over the summer is something the program is continuing to build on.

"The teamwork that they've developed over the summer I think they have a strong bond with one another and it's something we've tried to develop even more," Bullara said. "I think they authentically care about one another, and I think that they want to do everything they can to win and be good."

Mathiew Breaux said the trust Bullara established from day one has made an impression on the team.

"From the first day we met him, I could tell he was a good coach," Breaux said. "He told us the first day he believed in us and he had faith in us that we were making the state championship. I joined that train. Every week he gives us a scripture, and we have to live by it."

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