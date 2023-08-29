UL's revenge tour kicks off on Saturday

The Cajuns are set to start their season on Saturday against Northwestern State.

Louisiana didn’t quite have the campaign they wanted last year, finishing the year 6-7.

The Cajuns are looking to bounce back in their second year under Head Coach Michael Desormeaux, and the theme for this year is the revenge tour.

“I don’t forget anything, “said Desormeaux. “I remember the reactions in a lot of those games when they didn’t go our way, I remember what people said about the games. We are a chip on our shoulder operation over here. I don’t care if we must fabricate it or say what it is. I know that this staff and team is ready to put a good product on the field this year.”

Louisiana will kick off their season on Saturday at Cajun Field against NSU. The game will begin at 7:30 P.M.