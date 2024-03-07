UL's Kentrell Garnett took the best shot of his life by betting on himself

Kentrell Garnett wasn’t the main attraction to a ton of college scouts when he played for catholic br.. the two-time district and two-time team MVP had a dream to play division basketball. Someone on Louisiana's roster told Head Coach Bob Marlin about Garnett’s play.

"A former player of mine was an assistant coach at Catholic, informed me about Kentrell," said Marlin."When I heard he was still available in the summertime, I called him and he said we have a spot for you."

Kentrell joined the team as a walk-on, betting on himself to make the roster. He was always confident in his game and couldn’t wait to show what he could do on the court.

"When I first got here, they were daring me to shoot, which is a key element to my game," said Garnett."I finished the scrimmage with 17 points. That gave me confidence that I could play on the Division One level.

Garnett did play in some games his freshman year, but A few seasons later all the hard work paid off as he would earn a scholarship. Garnett's mom had a feeling that would happen.

"I picked up the phone to call my mom and it was like he already knew that something good had happened," said Garnett."It could've been a mom's intuition."

Kentrell lost his father in 2016, and one of the traits he has instilled in his dad is to be a hard worker.

"My dad lost his arm in a car accident," said Garnett. "He never used that as an excuse for anything, and that will sit with me forever."