UL's first fall camp scrimmage shows promise

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns held their first fall camp scrimmage, giving coaches and media a first look at 11-on-11 action as the program builds toward a Sept. 5 opener against Lamar.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield operated efficiently, taking what the defense gave him rather than forcing throws downfield. Running back Darrell Smith stood out with several big runs while also serving as a reliable option out of the backfield for Winfield.

The offensive line kept the pocket intact for most of the scrimmage, and young receivers Ja'Corian Norris and Kristion Brooks stepped up in a receiver room that has been thinned by injuries.

The offense moved the ball consistently but found the end zone only a limited number of times.

The defense was a disruptive force throughout the scrimmage, operating in line with what coordinator Jim Salgado has been building. The unit got off the field on third downs, and the pass rush generated consistent pressure on the quarterback.

Transfer defensive end Tito Chikere headlined the effort with a pair of sacks. The second and third units also made plays, showing the program has depth across the defensive roster.

UL will hold one more scrimmage before shifting its focus to game preparation for Lamar.

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