UL's Collin Jacob looking to shift the focus of the defense

LAFAYETTE, La. — UL football is underway in fall camp, and senior safety Collin Jacob says the Cajuns are entering the season with a different mindset than a year ago.

Jacob, a Loreauville native who has been in the UL program since 2022, is one of the more experienced players in the secondary. Last season, the six-foot safety posted 32 tackles, an interception and a half-sack in nine games.

Jacob said the 2025 season served as a turning point for the group.

"A lot of us just had a reality check, but we just locked in and were like, hey, we gotta switch some things around," Jacob said. "We gotta start making these plays. We gotta start whether that's practicing more, lifting more we gotta do something to bring a change. So having that calculated mindset, I think carrying us into fall camp we're going here with a championship mindset with a chip on our shoulder and represent who we are, represent the culture."

As a senior, Jacob said he is focused on helping the UL defense take a step forward heading into 2026.

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