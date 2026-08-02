UL women’s basketball gives back ahead of new season

LAFAYETTE, La. —Before the season tips off, UL women's basketball teamed up with a foundation founded by associate head coach Temeka Johnson to give away more than 350 backpacks filled with school supplies, all at no cost to local families.

Founded in 2008, Johnson's nonprofit, Heaven Opens People's Eyes, partnered with the Lafayette Parks Department to host the giveaway at the Domingue Recreation Center. The response was overwhelming, with every backpack claimed in less than an hour.

Johnson said the event reflects the purpose behind starting the foundation.

"The reason why I started the foundation was to be able to do something for others that they can't do for themselves and to use my platform and my story to let them know that if I can make it, you can," Johnson said. "To be able to do something for somebody, you can't fake that gratification."

Head coach Gary Broadhead said the turnout outside the Domingue Recreation Center confirmed the need in the community.

"Today when I walked in and I saw the line outside of people, I'm like, man, this is great, man," Broadhead said. "This is a win for our program, this is what we're supposed to do for our community. I think that's that brick by brick again our brick is not just for our program, it's for the community too."

UL point guard Jazmyne Jackson said the giveaway set the tone for the program as it heads into the new season.

"It was just really heartwarming, like just seeing people, being able to give back to the community and people actually willing to come to these events," the player said. "This is like the start of the culture we wanna start and the family atmosphere we wanna start with our program."

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