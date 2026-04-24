UL volleyball Hall of Famer back in the 337, this time in a different role

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — For University of South Florida beach volleyball head coach Pri Piantadosi-Lima, returning to the 337 carries meaning far beyond competition.

Piantadosi-Lima is back in the Lafayette area for the first time since her playing days at UL Lafayette, now leading the USF beach volleyball team at the Conference USA Championship in Youngsville. While the setting is familiar, her role has shifted from player to coach, guiding the next generation from the sideline.

“It’s so sweet to be back home,” Piantadosi-Lima said. “I always say, and I tell everybody, this is my first home away from home. I love Lafayette, Louisiana. I love the community. They made a huge impression on me as a person in my entire life, so I feel great to be here.”

The former UL standout helped build a foundation in Lafayette that she now credits for shaping both her life and coaching philosophy. Though she once led on the court, she now says her impact comes in a different form.

“I was never really the captain of my team, but I was the heart,” she said. “I hope that’s how they remember me, the passion and the love that I have for this sport.”

That passion has carried into her coaching career, including time developing players in beach volleyball, where she says she found lifelong friendships and a lasting connection to the game.

Now, that influence is being passed on to her current team, including freshman Kate Stewart, who says playing under Piantadosi-Lima has been inspiring.

“Being able to follow after a legacy like that, I think it’s super awesome that we have a coach who is so well known and has accomplished so much,” Stewart said. “It really gets us to want to prove ourselves and accomplish as much as we can.”

For Piantadosi-Lima, a Brazilian native and UL Hall of Famer, the moment represents more than a championship. It represents a journey back to where it all began.

“It’s all full circle,” she said. “You never imagine you’d be doing this. I’ve always dreamed of being a mom and keeping volleyball in my life for the rest of my life, and I’m doing it.”

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