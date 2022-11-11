Wooldridge, Defense leads Louisiana to win over Georgia Southern

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Ben Wooldridge threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and Louisiana beat Georgia Southern 36-17 on Thursday night. Wooldridge was 12-of-19 passing in the first half and completed passes to nine separate receivers as Louisiana built a 27-7 lead. Kenneth Almendares made all five of his field goal attempts for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kyle Vantrease threw for 325 yards for Georgia Southern (5-5, 2-4) and threw a touchdown pass to stretch his program record to 10 straight games in a season with at least one touchdown pass.

