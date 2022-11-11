Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Wooldridge, Defense leads Louisiana to win over Georgia Southern

Louisiana takes down Georgia Southern 36-17 on national TV
Ben wooldridge vs GASO.jpg
Posted at 11:18 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 00:18:15-05

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Ben Wooldridge threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and Louisiana beat Georgia Southern 36-17 on Thursday night. Wooldridge was 12-of-19 passing in the first half and completed passes to nine separate receivers as Louisiana built a 27-7 lead. Kenneth Almendares made all five of his field goal attempts for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kyle Vantrease threw for 325 yards for Georgia Southern (5-5, 2-4) and threw a touchdown pass to stretch his program record to 10 straight games in a season with at least one touchdown pass.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.