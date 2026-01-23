Women's basketball game moved due to weather

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team’s game against App State, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved up to a Friday tipoff due to anticipated weather for the Mountaineers’ return to Boone, N.C.

Tipoff for the January 23 contest is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Admission to all Louisiana Women’s Basketball home games is free and open to the public.

The game will be available on ESPN+, with fans able to listen to the game on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (2-17, 1-8 SBC), coming off a 69-66 win over Coastal Carolina to begin this week’s two-game homestand, seek back-to-back victories for the first time in the 2025-26 season. It's the only scheduled meeting with the Mountaineers (8-10, 1-7 SBC) this season.

