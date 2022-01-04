Women’s Basketball Game at Arkansas State Canceled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball’s Sun Belt Conference game on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Arkansas State has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Ragin’ Cajuns’ program.

On Monday, it was announced that the team’s contest on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Little Rock was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Trojans’ program.

The Sun Belt office announced a new COVID-19 policy for the league with a minimum threshold of seven (7) student-athletes plus one (1) coach required to play. Since Louisiana does not meet that threshold, the new policy of games being canceled and not rescheduled has been invoked.

Louisiana’s next scheduled game is on Thursday, Jan. 13, when the Ragin’ Cajuns host Troy in a rematch of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. Tipoff from the CAJUNDOME is slated for 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Women’s Basketball season and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on Women’s Basketball tickets, fans can call the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at (337) 265-2170.

