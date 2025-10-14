White named to NCAA Men's Basketball Oversight Committee

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball coach Quannas White has been appointed to serve a four-year term on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, the NCAA announced last week.

White’s term began October 8, 2025, and will run through August 31, 2029.

The Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee is responsible for ensuring proper oversight of the sport at the Division I level while working to enhance the development, public perception and overall growth of men’s basketball. The committee also makes recommendations on issues related to both the regular season and postseason, including supervision of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

In addition, the group focuses on improving the student-athlete experience – academically and athletically – while promoting personal growth and leadership development among student-athletes.

White, in his first season as head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns, is one of three Division I coaches on the 20-member committee, which includes Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes and Tulane’s Ron Hunter.

