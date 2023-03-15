Watch Now
Wheels Up! UL Basketball departs for Orlando

Brown and Williams, Jr. Earn Spots on NABC All-District Team
UL Men's Basketball departs for Orlando
Posted at 12:38 AM, Mar 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s been a busy awards season for Jordan Brown and Greg Williams, Jr. and on Tuesday the duo added another as they were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 23 Team.

Brown earned First Team honors after leading the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (19.4) and rebounding (8.7). The forward is also a candidate for the Lou Henson Player of the Year Award, was a First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honoree, and was the MVP of the SBC Championships.

Williams, Jr. was second on the squad in scoring (13.1) and knocked down a team-high 60 three-pointers. The senior also earned an All-SBC nod, landing on the league’s second team.

