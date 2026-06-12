WATCH Lee Amedee accepts the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy

Louisiana's Lee Amedee was named on Friday as the national winner of the second annual Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy, honoring NCAA baseball student-athletes who exemplify the Gwynn legacy.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association established the award to honor student-athletes who are active in service and volunteerism in their communities. Finalists are selected, and the winner is announced around the time of the Men’s College World Series in June.

Nominees are solicited through college baseball publicists and the NCBWA membership. Student-athletes who are active in their communities, represent their programs with integrity and excel in on-field roles will be honored among a nine-member finalist group, which will be selected by a committee. The Gwynn Trophy winner is picked from those finalists in a vote by NCBWA board members, select college baseball coaches and national media members.

Here's the video of the announcement:

Amedee is a native of Baton Rouge and a kinesiology major at UL. He was a two-time, First-Team All-District, All-Metro and All-Region selection at St. Amant High, named First-Team Class 5A All-State as a senior while leading the Gators to a state runner-up finish and also lettered in football.

Here are some highlights from the Ragin' Cajuns Athletics website:

CAREER HONORS

• 2024 NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament Team

• 2023-24 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll

• 2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll

2025 (Junior)

Top returning hitter for Louisiana after batting .285 on the season with a pair of homers and 35 RBI … led team and was second among Sun Belt hitters with 19 doubles … hit .320 with 13 doubles in SBC games, splitting time between first and third base … recorded multiple hits in 13 games on the season, highlighted by a 4-for-5 performance at Georgia State … posted three hits in contests against UC Irvine, ULM and Marshall … hit .500 (6-for-12) with five RBI in a three-game series at ULM … was 7-for-13 (.538) with a homer and two RBI at Georgia State … second on the team with nine multi-RBI games.

2024 (Sophomore)

Played primarily at third base during the season posting a .278 batting average with four home runs and 33 RBI … played in 58 games with 48 starts … earned starts at third base (38), designated hitter (6), and first base (4) … recorded five three-hit games on the season beginning with a 3-for-4 night, highlighted by a double and solo home run, at Northwestern State … had 15 multi-hit games and ranked third on the team with 10 multi-homer games … drove in three runs in games against Arkansas State and Troy … was 3-for-5 with a triple and walk-off RBI double against Tulane … named to the NCAA College Station Regional All-Tournament team … hit a solo homer in the regional opener against Texas before going 2-for-5 with an RBI in an elimination victory over the Longhorns … opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate at Arkansas State … was 3-for-4 with a double in SBC series-opener against ULM … had two hits in a win over Rice and added back-to-back two-hit games against Southeastern Louisiana and Coastal Carolina … ended season with a five-game hit streak where he was 7-for-19 (.368).

2023 (Freshman)

Made 17 appearances on the season and earned four starts ... hit .200 on the season with three RBI ... delivered a pinch-hit single in his first collegiate at-bat against Rice (2/18) ... added a pinch-hit single in the opening game of a three-game series against Campbell (3/3) before earning first career starts in final two games of the series ... had an RBI single against the Camels starting at designated hitter before going 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in series finale.