Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Warhawks Rally In Ninth To Stun Cajuns, 7-5

Final game of series set for 4 p.m. on Saturday
ULM Scores 5 in 9th to stun UL Baseball, 7-5
Matt Deggs UL vs ULM.jpg
Posted at 11:22 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 00:22:10-04

LAFAYETTE – Austin Beech hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as ULM scored five runs in the frame and rallied to a 7-5 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team in a Sun Belt Conference game on Friday at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana (19-15, 8-6 SBC), which led 5-2 after eight innings, had its season-high, five-game win streak snapped. Max Marusak went 3-for-5 at the plate with a single, double and triple to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns while Tyler Robertson went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games.

ULM (12-20-1, 5-8-1 SBC) began its rally in the ninth after pinch-hitter Travis Washburn drew a walk and moved to second when Cole Stromboe was hit by a pitch from Ragin’ Cajuns reliever Cooper Rawls (2-1). Mason Holt reached on a fielder’s choice breaking up a potential double play and placing ULM runners on the corners with one out. Rawls was then called for a balk, allowing Washburn to score and cut the lead to 5-3.

Ryan Cupit then followed with an RBI single to center to drive in Holt, which cut the deficit to 5-4. The Warhawks broke up a potential game-ending, double play when Grant Schulz beat out an infield grounder to third before Beech homered to right to chase Rawls and give the Warhawks a 6-5 lead.

Nicholas Judice (1-0) earned the win for ULM, retiring a pair of batters after relieving Jackie Robinson with one out in the eighth. Carson Orton pitched the ninth for the Warhawks to earn his fourth save.

Louisiana trailed 1-0 in the first inning when Marusak led off with a triple and scored on Robertson’s RBI double to left. Carson Roccaforte reached on a one-out Warhawk throwing error, allowing Robertson to score before scoring on Heath Hood’s fielder’s choice to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 3-1 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns scored twice in the fifth as Marusak hit a one-out double, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Robertson’s RBI single. Robertson would give Louisiana a 5-1 lead as he scored from second on Jonathan Brandon’s two-out RBI single off ULM starter Cole Cressend.

Jacob Schultz pitched 5.1 innings for Louisiana, scattering four hit and striking out three. Brandon added a pair of hits for Louisiana while Connor Kimple added a fourth-inning single.

The final game of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. Louisiana will send senior Jeff Wilson (2-1, 4.17 ERA) to the mound with ULM countering with right-hander Lucas Wepf (1-2, 5.14 ERA).

The game will not be televised. Fans can listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5), the #GeauxCajuns app and the Varsity Network.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBase

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.