Veteran coach begins second stint with Ragin’ Cajuns Football

From Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics:

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head football coach Michael Desormeaux announced the addition of a familiar face to the program as Reed Stringer was tabbed as General Manager.

Stringer, who coached at Louisiana from 2011-17, returns to the Ragin’ Cajuns after spending the past seven years on the staff at Sun Belt Conference rival Southern Miss. During his stint in Hattiesburg, Stringer served in a variety of roles including assistant head coach/general manager, and was interim head coach of the Golden Eagles for the final five games during the 2024 season.

“We are so excited to welcome Coach Stringer back to the #cULture as our General Manager,” Desormeaux said. “Reed played an instrumental role in the success of Ragin’ Cajuns Football during his first stop here. Reed has always had a big picture view of the needs of our program from roster management, to recruiting philosophy and everyday operations.

“Please join us in welcoming Reed, (wife) Emily, (sons) Smith, Banks and John Reed back home.”

Before coming to Southern Miss, Stringer spent the previous seven seasons as assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach at Louisiana.

At UL, Stringer developed and mentored one of the most consistent and high achieving units on the Ragin Cajun squad with five different tight ends earning all-conference honors in seven years.

“Well, we’re just really excited after seven years of having a chance to come back and work with people that I really care about and respect a ton,” said Stringer. “I really appreciate Coach Desormeaux offering me this opportunity for me and my family to come back and be Ragin’ Cajuns.”

Beginning in 2011, Stringer assisted Ladarius Green in finishing off his career as a three-time AllSun Belt Conference performer and working his way into a fourth-round draft pick for the NFL’s San Diego Chargers. In 2013, senior Jacob Maxwell earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors and along with Ian Thompson, the duo both received opportunities to play in the National Football League.

Followed in 2014, Larry Pettis’ career came to an end on a high note as he also garnered all-SBC recognition as well. In 2017, Stringer helped develop converted offensive lineman Raynard Ford into an all-conference player, joining true freshman Chase Rogers on the prestigious unit.

Known for being a great evaluator and a relentless recruiter, Stringer’s recruiting efforts led the way in Louisiana posting four consecutive nine-win seasons for the first time in school history.

The Ragin’ Cajun recruiting classes consistently finished at the top of the Sun Belt conference and among the group of 5 institutions.

Stringer, the 2012 Sun Belt Conference Recruiter of the Year by Scout.com, was also recognized in 2009 as one of the SEC’s “Top 10 Recruiters” by Rivals.com for his contributions to Mississippi State’s nationally-ranked class which produced 12 players who signed NFL contracts and included Cincinnati Red’s centerfielder Billy Hamilton, Thorpe Award winner Jonathan Banks, and the Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

Before spending the 2010 season on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, Stringer spent seven seasons at Mississippi State in a variety of roles. At 25, he became the youngest full-time coach in the SEC when he was promoted to tight ends coach on Sylvester Croom’s staff in 2005 and added special teams duties to his resume in 2007. He was also the Director of Recruiting for Dan Mullen’s 2009 staff.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Delta State in 2001 and completed a master’s in business administration from DSU in 2003.

A four-year letterman on the Statesmen’s offensive line, he helped DSU claim the 2000 NCAA Division II national championship. Stringer concluded his career with a string of 35 consecutive starting assignments at offensive left tackle. In addition to the 2000 national title, he was also instrumental in helping Delta State win the 1998 and 2000 Gulf South Conference championships.