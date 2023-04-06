Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

UL's Vermilion & White Spring Game set to take place Thursday

UL Football Prepares for Spring Game Tomorrow
Michael Desormeaux UL Spring Practice 2.jpg
Posted at 11:38 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 00:38:00-04

LAFAYETTE, La. – Ragin’ Cajuns fans will get their first look at the 2023 Louisiana football team as the squad hosts its annual Vermilion & White Game on April 6 at Cajun Field.

The game is slated for 7:30 p.m., and admission to the game is free.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.