UL's Vermilion & White Spring Game set to take place Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. – Ragin’ Cajuns fans will get their first look at the 2023 Louisiana football team as the squad hosts its annual Vermilion & White Game on April 6 at Cajun Field.

The game is slated for 7:30 p.m., and admission to the game is free.

